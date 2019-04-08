Monday’s College Baseball Scores

Amherst at W. New England, ppd.
California (Pa.) 8, Pitt-Johnstown 5
Haverford 7, Muhlenberg 1
Messiah at Johns Hopkins, ppd.
Misericordia 3, Gwynedd Mercy 2
Neumann 14, Cairn 5
Post (Conn.) 4, Caldwell 1
Pitt-Greensburg at Frostburg St., ccd.
Ramapo 3, William Paterson 2
Ramapo at Lehman, ppd.
Rhode Island Coll. 11, Roger Williams 10
Rutgers-Newark 3, Rutgers-Camden 2
Thomas (Maine) at Colby, ccd.
UMass-Dartmouth at Babson, ppd.
Wells 10, SUNY Poly 8
Anderson (Ind.) 14, Defiance 4
Columbia (Mo.) 12-10, Hannibal-LaGrange 0-0
Concordia (Wis.) 2, Benedictine (Ill.) 1
Dominican (Ill.) 9, Aurora 5
Northern St. 12, Concordia (St.P) 0
Ripon 7, Beloit 6
Sioux Falls 6, Bemidji St. 5
St. Olaf at Northwestern (Minn.), ppd.
Trinity International 20-9, Maranatha Baptist 1-1
New Mexico at California, ccd.
NW Nazarene at W. Oregon, ccd.
UC San Diego 4, CSU Stanislaus 3
