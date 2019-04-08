Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Monday’s College Baseball Scores

April 8, 2019 9:54 pm
 
EAST

Amherst at W. New England, ppd.

California (Pa.) 8, Pitt-Johnstown 5

Catholic 23, Gallaudet 2

Haverford 7, Muhlenberg 1

Messiah at Johns Hopkins, ppd.

Misericordia 3, Gwynedd Mercy 2

Neumann 14, Cairn 5

Penn St.-Behrend 7, Allegheny 4

Post (Conn.) 4, Caldwell 1

Pitt-Greensburg at Frostburg St., ccd.

Ramapo 3, William Paterson 2

Ramapo at Lehman, ppd.

Rhode Island Coll. 11, Roger Williams 10

Rutgers-Newark 3, Rutgers-Camden 2

Thomas (Maine) at Colby, ccd.

UMass-Dartmouth at Babson, ppd.

Wells 10, SUNY Poly 8

MIDWEST

Anderson (Ind.) 14-9, Defiance 4-8

Columbia (Mo.) 12-10, Hannibal-LaGrange 0-0

Concordia (Wis.) 2-6, Benedictine (Ill.) 1-15

Dominican (Ill.) 9-4, Aurora 5-7

Northern St. 12, Concordia (St.P) 0

Ripon 7, Beloit 6

Sioux Falls 6, Bemidji St. 5

St. Olaf at Northwestern (Minn.), ppd.

Trinity International 20-9, Maranatha Baptist 1-1

Northland 2, Northwestern (Minn.) 0

SOUTHWEST

Southwestern (Texas) 10, Arlington Baptist 8

FAR WEST

Air Force 16, Utah Valley 15

New Mexico at California, ccd.

Portland 13, San Jose St. 2

NW Nazarene at W. Oregon, ccd.

UC San Diego 4, CSU Stanislaus 3

