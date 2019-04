Monday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press

EAST

Bethany (W.Va.) 5, Washington & Jefferson 2

College of N.J. at Gwynedd Mercy, ppd.

MCLA at S. Vermont, ppd.

Mercyhurst 9, Seton Hill 3

Nichols 6, Trinity (Conn.) 4

Post (Conn.) at Dominican (N.Y.), 2, ppd.

Suffolk at Babson, ppd.

Thomas (Maine) at Bowdoin, ccd.

UMass-Dartmouth at Tufts, 2, ppd.

Westfield St. at E. Connecticut, ppd.

West Virginia St. 11, Virginia-Wise 2

Widener at Ursinus, ppd.

Worcester St. at Salve Regina, ccd.

SOUTH

Carson-Newman 11-3, Queens (N.C.) 2-0

Covenant 8, Brevard 2

High Point 8, Longwood 7

MacMurray 10, Greenville 2

MIDWEST

Clarke 5-8, Peru St. 2-5

Cornell (Iowa) 10, Mount Mersy 9

Edgewood at Concordia (Wis.), 2, ppd.

Lincoln Christian at Eureka, ppd.

Loras 8, Simpson (Iowa) 5

Marian (Wis.) 6-6, Milwaukee Engineering 5-2, 1st game 10 innings

Minnesota 5, Illinois 4

Northwestern Ohio 13, Rochester (Mich.) 1

Presentation 11, Dakota St. 7

St. Mary’s (Minn.) 2-4, Macalester 0-8

Trine 9, Oliver 0

Trinity International at Maranatha Baptist, 2, ppd.

Westminster (Pa.) at Hiram, 2, ccd.

Wis.-La Crosse 9-8, Wis.-Oshkosh 6-1

Wis.-Stevens Point 22, Finlandia 7

Wis.-Whitewater 10, Wis.-Stout 0

FAR WEST

Colorado Christian 4, New Mexico Highlands 3, 11 innings

Oregon 7, Gonzaga 4

Pacific (Ore.) 13-5, Pacific Lutheran 1-15

Point Loma 8-5, Hawaii Pacific 2-4

Washington 11, Santa Clara 1

