Monday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Assumption 9, Saint Anselm 4

Bloomsburg 13-13, Mansfield 0-4

Cabrini 11-12, Marywood 2-5

California (Pa.) 3-10, Seton Hill 2-6

CCSU at UConn, ppd.

CCNY 20, Baruch 3

Concord 8-1, Glenville St. 3-6

Dartmouth 15, Harvard 7

Gwynedd-Mercy 3, Marymount (Va.) 2

Holy Cross 5, Lafayette 1

Johnson & Wales (R.I.) at Albertus Magnus, 2, ppd.

Keystone 8-2, Cairn 5-0

La Roche 9, D’Youville 0

Lyndon St. 1, Norwich 0

Mercyhurst 2, Slippery Rock 0

Mount Aloysius 8, Alfred St. 7

Sacred Heart at Rhode Island, ccd.

St. Joseph (Vt.) at Point Park, 2, ccd.

Shepherd 6-13, West Liberty 5-1

SUNY Canton at Plattsburgh St., ppd.

Thiel 6, Westminster (Pa.) 2

Wesley 13-5, Neumann 6-16

Westfield St. at W. New England, ppd.

W. New England at Curry, 2, ppd.

SOUTH

Anderson (S.C.) 16, Mars Hill 4

Bryan 12, Bluefield 1

Carson-Newman 13-6, Coker 3-5

Coker at UNC Pembroke, ccd.

Midway 5, Brescia 4

Milligan 1, St. Andrews 0

Randolph-Macon 6-13, Ferrum 1-5

Reinhardt 2, Union (Ky.) 1

Tennessee Wesleyan 5-2, Point (Ga.) 4-13

MIDWEST

Adrian 5, Albion 4

Anderson (Ind.) 4, Transylvania 3

Aquinas 6, Lourdes 4

Ashland 6, Ohio Dominican 2

Baldwin Wallace 15-4, Capital 3-12

Benedictine (Ill.) 17-6, Aurora 4-8

Campbellsville at Indiana Southeast, ccd.

Chicago 17, Lawrence 1

Concordia-Chicago 26, Dominican (Ill.) 17

Concordia (Wis.) 1, Wis. Lutheran 0

Goshen 6-7, Mount Vernon Nazarene 1-6

Hanover 5, Bluffton 2

Illinois Tech 11, Lakeland 5

Indiana South Bend at Indiana Wesleyan, ccd.

Indiana Tech at Indiana Wesleyan, ccd.

Kalamazoo 8, Calvin 6

Kenyon at Bluffton, ppd.

Marian (Ind.) 9, Grace 0

Marian (Wis.) 10, Rockford 0

Ohio Northern 6, Marietta 4

Peru St. at Doane, 2, ppd.

Rochester (Mich.) 14, Cleary 4

St. Ambrose 8, Indiana South Bend 6

St. Norbert 13, Beloit 7

Saint Xavier at Clarke, ccd.

Spring Arbor 10, Bethel (Ind.) 1

Taylor 6, Indiana Wesleyan 5

Trinity International 10, Roosevelt 7

Wilmington (Ohio) 5, Mount Union 4

