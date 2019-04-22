Monday’s College Baseball Scores

Arcadia at Montclair St., ppd
Assumption 9, Saint Anselm 4
Bates 16, Thomas (Maine) 3
Bethany (W.Va.) 3, Grove City 2, 11 innings
Bloomsburg 13-13, Mansfield 0-4
Cabrini 11-12, Marywood 2-5
California (Pa.) 3-10, Seton Hill 2-6
Centenary (N.J.) 7, Wilson 5
CCSU at UConn, ppd.
CCNY 20, Baruch 3, 2nd game ppd.
Cobleskill 2-5, Utica 0-10
Colby 17, Maine-Presque Isle 4
Concord 8-1, Glenville St. 3-6
Dartmouth 15, Harvard 7
DeSales 7-7, Eastern 1-2
E. Nazarene at Lasell, ccd.
Fitchburg St. at WPI, ppd.
Fredonia at Penn St.-Behrend, ppd.
Gwynedd-Mercy 3-12, Marymount (Va.) 2-0
Holy Cross 5, Lafayette 1
Immaculata 5, Rutgers-Camden 1
Johnson & Wales (R.I.) at Albertus Magnus, 2, ppd.
Keystone 8-2, Cairn 5-0
La Roche 9, D’Youville 0
Lyndon St. 1, Norwich 0
Mercyhurst 2, Slippery Rock 0
Merrimack 6, St. Michael’s 0
MIT at UMass-Boston, ppd.
Mitchell at Lesley, 2, ppd.
Mount Aloysius 8-4, Alfred St. 7-18
NYIT 19-16, Lincoln (Pa.) 4-2
Old Westbury at Lehman, 2, ppd.
Plattsburgh St. 6, Fredonia 2
Post (Conn.) 6, Dominican (N.Y.) 2
Sacred Heart at Rhode Island, ccd.
Saint Rose at S. Connecticut, ppd.
Salve Regina at Amherst, ccd.
St. Joseph’s (Maine) 3, Bowdoin 0, 8 innings, rain
St. Joseph (Vt.) at Point Park, 2, ccd.
St. Mary’s (Md.) 3, Salisbury 1
Shepherd 6-13, West Liberty 5-1
SUNY Canton at Plattsburgh St., ppd.
S. Vermont 4-2, Elms 3-1
Stevenson 8, Catholic 1
Thiel 6, Westminster (Pa.) 2
Ursinus 7, College of N.J. 5, 11 innings
Valley Forge 7, Baptist Bible 4
Wells at D’Youville, 2, ppd.
Wesley 13-5, Neumann 6-16
Westfield St. at W. New England, ppd.
W. New England at Curry, 2, ppd.
Anderson (S.C.) 16, Mars Hill 4
Bryan 12, Bluefield 1
Carson-Newman 13-6, Coker 3-5
Coker at UNC Pembroke, ccd.
Midway 5, Brescia 4
Milligan 1, St. Andrews 0
Randolph-Macon 6-13, Ferrum 1-5
Reinhardt 2, Union (Ky.) 1
Tennessee Wesleyan 5-2, Point (Ga.) 4-13
Adrian 5, Albion 4
Alma 9-11, Hope 7-9
Anderson (Ind.) 4, Transylvania 3
Aquinas 6, Lourdes 4
Ashland 6, Ohio Dominican 2
Baldwin Wallace 15-4, Capital 3-12
Benedictine (Ill.) 17-6, Aurora 4-8
Campbellsville at Indiana Southeast, ccd.
Chicago 17, Lawrence 1
Concordia-Chicago 26, Dominican (Ill.) 17
Concordia (Wis.) 1, Wis. Lutheran 0
Goshen 6-7, Mount Vernon Nazarene 1-6
Hanover 5, Bluffton 2
Illinois Tech 11, Lakeland 5
Indiana South Bend at Indiana Wesleyan, ccd.
Indiana Tech at Indiana Wesleyan, ccd.
Kalamazoo 8, Calvin 6
Kenyon at Bluffton, ppd.
Marian (Ind.) 9, Grace 0
Marian (Wis.) 10-10, Rockford 0-4
Ohio Northern 6, Marietta 4
Peru St. at Doane, 2, ppd.
Rochester (Mich.) 14, Cleary 4
St. Ambrose 8, Indiana South Bend 6
St. Norbert 13, Beloit 7
Saint Xavier at Clarke, ccd.
Spring Arbor 10, Bethel (Ind.) 1
Taylor 6, Indiana Wesleyan 5
Trinity International 10, Roosevelt 7
Wilmington (Ohio) 5, Mount Union 4
Stanford 11, Gonzaga 10
