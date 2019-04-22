Listen Live Sports

Monday’s College Baseball Scores

April 22, 2019 9:44 pm
 
EAST

Arcadia at Montclair St., ppd

Assumption 9, Saint Anselm 4

Bates 16, Thomas (Maine) 3

Bethany (W.Va.) 3, Grove City 2, 11 innings

Bloomsburg 13-13, Mansfield 0-4

Cabrini 11-12, Marywood 2-5

California (Pa.) 3-10, Seton Hill 2-6

Centenary (N.J.) 7, Wilson 5

CCSU at UConn, ppd.

CCNY 20, Baruch 3, 2nd game ppd.

Cobleskill 2-5, Utica 0-10

Colby 17, Maine-Presque Isle 4

Concord 8-1, Glenville St. 3-6

Dartmouth 15, Harvard 7

DeSales 7-7, Eastern 1-2

E. Nazarene at Lasell, ccd.

Fitchburg St. at WPI, ppd.

Fredonia at Penn St.-Behrend, ppd.

Gwynedd-Mercy 3-12, Marymount (Va.) 2-0

Holy Cross 5, Lafayette 1

Immaculata 5, Rutgers-Camden 1

Johnson & Wales (R.I.) at Albertus Magnus, 2, ppd.

Keystone 8-2, Cairn 5-0

La Roche 9, D’Youville 0

Lyndon St. 1, Norwich 0

Mercyhurst 2, Slippery Rock 0

Merrimack 6, St. Michael’s 0

MIT at UMass-Boston, ppd.

Mitchell at Lesley, 2, ppd.

Mount Aloysius 8-4, Alfred St. 7-18

NYIT 19-16, Lincoln (Pa.) 4-2

Old Westbury at Lehman, 2, ppd.

Plattsburgh St. 6, Fredonia 2

Post (Conn.) 6, Dominican (N.Y.) 2

Sacred Heart at Rhode Island, ccd.

Saint Rose at S. Connecticut, ppd.

Salve Regina at Amherst, ccd.

St. Joseph’s (Maine) 3, Bowdoin 0, 8 innings, rain

St. Joseph (Vt.) at Point Park, 2, ccd.

St. Mary’s (Md.) 3, Salisbury 1

Shepherd 6-13, West Liberty 5-1

SUNY Canton at Plattsburgh St., ppd.

S. Vermont 4-2, Elms 3-1

Stevenson 8, Catholic 1

Thiel 6, Westminster (Pa.) 2

Ursinus 7, College of N.J. 5, 11 innings

Valley Forge 7, Baptist Bible 4

Wells at D’Youville, 2, ppd.

Wesley 13-5, Neumann 6-16

Westfield St. at W. New England, ppd.

W. New England at Curry, 2, ppd.

SOUTH

Anderson (S.C.) 16, Mars Hill 4

Bryan 12, Bluefield 1

Carson-Newman 13-6, Coker 3-5

Coker at UNC Pembroke, ccd.

Midway 5, Brescia 4

Milligan 1, St. Andrews 0

Randolph-Macon 6-13, Ferrum 1-5

Reinhardt 2, Union (Ky.) 1

Tennessee Wesleyan 5-2, Point (Ga.) 4-13

MIDWEST

Adrian 5-9, Albion 4-5

Alma 9-11, Hope 7-9

Anderson (Ind.) 4, Transylvania 3

Aquinas 6, Lourdes 4

Ashland 6, Ohio Dominican 2

Baldwin Wallace 15-4, Capital 3-12

Benedictine (Ill.) 17-6, Aurora 4-8

Campbellsville at Indiana Southeast, ccd.

Chicago 17, Lawrence 1

Concordia-Chicago 26, Dominican (Ill.) 17

Concordia (Wis.) 1, Wis. Lutheran 0

Eureka 10, Knox 4

Franklin 14-x, Earlham 2-x

Goshen 6-7, Mount Vernon Nazarene 1-6

Hanover 5, Bluffton 2

Illinois Tech 11, Lakeland 5

Indiana South Bend at Indiana Wesleyan, ccd.

Indiana Tech at Indiana Wesleyan, ccd.

Kalamazoo 8, Calvin 6

Kenyon at Bluffton, ppd.

Kenyon 6, Wittenberg 1

Marian (Ind.) 9, Grace 0

Marian (Wis.) 10-10, Rockford 0-4

Ohio Northern 6, Marietta 4

Peru St. at Doane, 2, ppd.

Principia 17-1, Blackburn 3-3

Rochester (Mich.) 14, Cleary 4

St. Ambrose 8, Indiana South Bend 6

St. Norbert 13, Beloit 7

Saint Xavier at Clarke, ccd.

Spring Arbor 10, Bethel (Ind.) 1

Taylor 6, Indiana Wesleyan 5

Trinity International 10, Roosevelt 7

Wilmington (Ohio) 5, Mount Union 4

FAR WEST

Stanford 11, Gonzaga 10

