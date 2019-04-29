Monday’s College Baseball Scores

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Quinnipiac 15, Rider 4
High Point 11, UNC Asheville 3
California 3, BYU 2
San Jose St. 4, Oregon 1
Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.