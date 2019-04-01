Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB PLAYERS ASSOCIATION — Announced the resignation of chief operations officer Kevin McGuiness. Promoted deputy chief operations officer Xavier D. James to chief operations officer. Named Hiram Arnaud associate general counsel, Jeffrey Hammonds associate director/player programs and initiatives, Leonor Colon senior director of international and domestic player operations and Greg Dreyfuss director/analytics and baseball operations, in addition to his duties as associate general counsel.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed SS Xander Bogaerts to a six-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned RHP Jesus Castillo outright to Mobile (SL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Clint Frazier from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Joey Wendle on the 10-day IL. Recalled 3B Christian Arroyo from Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from Buffalo (IL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Assigned RHP Rayan Gonzalez outright to Hartford (EL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed OF Garrett Cooper on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Peter O’Brien from New Orleans (PCL).

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Selected the rights to LHP Jon Niese.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Isaac Humphries for the remainder of the season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Ricardo Louis and DBs Derrick Kindred and Howard Wilson. Signed DL Trevon Coley, WR Rashard Higgins and DBs Juston Burris and Jermaine Whitehead.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OL Brett Jones.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released S Morgan Burnett.

Alliance of American Football

SAN DIEGO FLEET — Placed TE Gavin Escobar on IR. Re-signed TE Darryl Richardson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Juuso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Haydn Fleury froim Charlotte (AHL) on an emergency basis.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Joe Hicketts frokm Grand Rapids (AHL) on an emergency basis.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Sean Durzi to a three-year, entry-level contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled G Eddie Pasquale from Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned F Michael Huntebrinker to Reading (ECHL).

SOCCER National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed Gs Paul Blanchette and Jesse Corke, D Dominick Falanga and Ms Giuseppe Barone and Charlie Ledula.

COLLEGE

BELMONT — Announced the retirement of men’s basketball coach Rick Byrd.

CREIGHTON — Sophomore C Samson Froling has left the men’s basketball team.

HOFSTRA — Named Kelsey Yam assistant women’s soccer coach.

LA SALLE — Named Andrew Kroger women’s volleyball coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Placed women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell on paid administrative leave.

