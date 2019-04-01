Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB PLAYERS ASSOCIATION — Announced the resignation of chief operations officer Kevin McGuiness. Promoted deputy chief operations officer Xavier D. James to chief operations officer. Named Hiram Arnaud associate general counsel, Jeffrey Hammonds associate director/player programs and initiatives, Leonor Colon senior director of international and domestic player operations and Greg Dreyfuss director/analytics and baseball operations, in addition to his duties as associate general counsel.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed SS Xander Bogaerts to a six-year contract for 2020-25.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned RHP Jesus Castillo outright to Mobile (SL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Giancarlo Stanton and INF Miguel Andujar on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Clint Frazier and INF/OF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Transferred RHP Hunter Strickland from the 10- to the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Joey Wendle on the 10-day IL. Recalled 3B Christian Arroyo from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Adrian Sampson from Nashville (PCL). Optioned LHP Kyle Bird to Nashville. Transferred LHP Yohander Mendez from the 10-day to the 60-day IL. Acquired RHP Grant Anderson from Seattle for RHP Connor Sadzeck and assigned Anderson to Hickory (SAL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from Buffalo (IL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Assigned RHP Rayan Gonzalez outright to Hartford (EL). Placed INF Daniel Murphy on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday, March 30. Recalled INF Pat Valaika from Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed OF Garrett Cooper on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Peter O’Brien from New Orleans (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired RHP Matt Wisler from Cincinnati for RHP Diomar Lopez.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Selected the rights to LHP Jon Niese.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded LHP Casey Brown to Trois Rivieres (Can-Am) for a player to be named. Released 1B Austin Bush and LHP Brett Seeburger.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP Tyler Jandron.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Trent Autry and INF Dane Hutcheon. Released 1B Kewby Meyer.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed UT Steven Kraft. Released INF Jake Willsey.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Isaac Humphries for the remainder of the season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed LB Aaron Lynch to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Ricardo Louis and DBs Derrick Kindred and Howard Wilson. Signed DL Trevon Coley, WR Rashard Higgins and DBs Juston Burris and Jermaine Whitehead. Traded DL Emmanuel Ogbah to Kansas City for S Eric Murray.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OL Brett Jones.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OT Cedrick Lang.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Re-signed CB Daryl Worley.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released S Morgan Burnett.

Alliance of American Football

SAN DIEGO FLEET — Placed TE Gavin Escobar on IR. Re-signed TE Darryl Richardson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned C Sam Carrick to San Diego (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Juuso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Haydn Fleury from Charlotte (AHL) on an emergency basis and D Josh Wesley from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled F Spencer Watson from Indy (ECHL) to Rockford (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Joe Hicketts from Grand Rapids (AHL) on an emergency basis and F Dylan Sadowy from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Sean Durzi to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Miikka Salomaki from Milwaukee (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled G Eddie Pasquale from Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended San Antonio F Jordan Nolan two games.

LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned D Ryan Culkin to Maine (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned F Michael Huntebrinker to Reading (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Assigned F Judd Peterson to Cincinnati (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Returned D Akim Aliu to Orlando (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled F Cedric Lacroix from Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Worcester LW Yanick Turcott two games and Rapid City LW Taylor Crunk four games.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Jiri Patera to an amateur tryout.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Brody Silk.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Loaned G Zachary Bouthillier to Toronto (AHL).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Loaned G Corbin Boes to Syracuse (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed D Jeremy Wu.

SOCCER National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed Gs Paul Blanchette and Jesse Corke, D Dominick Falanga and Ms Giuseppe Barone and Charlie Ledula.

COLLEGE

BELMONT — Announced the retirement of men’s basketball coach Rick Byrd.

CREIGHTON — Sophomore C Samson Froling has left the men’s basketball team.

HOFSTRA — Named Kelsey Yam assistant women’s soccer coach.

IOWA STATE — Freshman G Talen Horton-Tucker declared for the NBA draft.

KENTUCKY — Agreed to terms a long-term contract with men’s basketball coach John Calipari.

LA SALLE — Named Andrew Kroger women’s volleyball coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Placed women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell, associate head women’s basketball coach Andrew Calder and assistant women’s basketball coaches Sylvia Crawley and Bett Shelby on paid administrative leave. Freshman F Nassir Little declared for the NBA draft.

UTSA — Named David Rosen director of football player personnel.

