The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Monday’s Sports Transactions

April 8, 2019 3:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Carson Fulmer from Charlotte (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded 1B Tyler Austin to San Francisco for OF Malique Ziegler.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 3B Christian Arroyo to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Hunter Wood from Durham.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed Cs Ramon Cabrera and Hector Sanchez.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Agreed to terms with WR Ricardo Louis on a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Terrance Baldwin and Malik Boynton.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Named Joel Quenneville coach.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Jay Bouwmeester to a one-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Matt Register from a professional tryout.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced the retirement of M Joanna Lohman.

COLLEGE

PURDUE — Junior G Carsen Edwards will enter the NBA draft.

