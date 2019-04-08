Monday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Carson Fulmer from Charlotte (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded 1B Tyler Austin to San Francisco for OF Malique Ziegler.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 3B Christian Arroyo to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Hunter Wood from Durham.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed Cs Ramon Cabrera and Hector Sanchez.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Agreed to terms with WR Ricardo Louis on a one-year contract.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Terrance Baldwin and Malik Boynton.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Named Joel Quenneville coach.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Jay Bouwmeester to a one-year contract extension.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Matt Register from a professional tryout.
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced the retirement of M Joanna Lohman.
PURDUE — Junior G Carsen Edwards will enter the NBA draft.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.