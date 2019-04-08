Monday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Carson Fulmer from Charlotte (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded 1B Tyler Austin to San Francisco for OF Malique Ziegler.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 3B Christian Arroyo to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Hunter Wood from Durham.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned OF Andrew Stevenson to Fresno (PCL). Reinstated OF Michael A. Taylor from the 10-day IL.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed Cs Ramon Cabrera and Hector Sanchez.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Abraham Almonte and C Dakota Phillips.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Wes Albert.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded INF Matt Brown to Gateway.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Deyonta Davis to a multi-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Rodney Gunter, TE Darrell Daniels and OL Jeremy Vujnovich to one-year contracts and OL Andrew Lauderdale and Jeremiah Poutasi.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DTs T.J. Barnes and Destiny Vaeao, TE Thomas Duarte, OT Brandon Greene and WR Rashad Ross.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Agreed to terms with WR Ricardo Louis on a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with QB Logan Woodside and TE Keith Towbridge.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Andrew Ankrah and G Salesi Uhatafe.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Terrance Baldwin and Malik Boynton.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Sam Steel, LW Max Jones and D Jacob Larsson and Jaycob Megna to San Diego (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Named Joel Quenneville coach.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Jay Bouwmeester to a one-year contract extension.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Matt Register from a professional tryout.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Joe Pendeza and D Scott Savage to one-year contracts.
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE — Signed M Gabi.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced the retirement of M Joanna Lohman.
KANSAS — Junior F Dedric Lawson will enter the NBA draft.
PURDUE — Junior G Carsen Edwards will enter the NBA draft.
