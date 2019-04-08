Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled and optioned RHP Carson Fulmer from/to Charlotte (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Justin Anderson to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled 3B Taylor Ward from Salt Lake. Reinstated RHP Taylor Cole from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded 1B Tyler Austin to San Francisco for OF Malique Ziegler.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 3B Christian Arroyo to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Hunter Wood from Durham.

Advertisement

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned OF Andrew Stevenson to Fresno (PCL). Reinstated OF Michael A. Taylor from the 10-day IL.

Taylor

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed Cs Ramon Cabrera and Hector Sanchez.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Abraham Almonte and C Dakota Phillips.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Wes Albert.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded INF Matt Brown to Gateway.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Deyonta Davis to a multi-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Rodney Gunter, TE Darrell Daniels and OL Jeremy Vujnovich to one-year contracts and OL Andrew Lauderdale and Jeremiah Poutasi.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DTs T.J. Barnes and Destiny Vaeao, TE Thomas Duarte, OT Brandon Greene and WR Rashad Ross.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Agreed to terms with WR Ricardo Louis on a one-year contract.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR De’Mornay Pierson-El.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with QB Logan Woodside and TE Keith Towbridge.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Andrew Ankrah and G Salesi Uhatafe.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Terrance Baldwin and Malik Boynton.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Sam Steel, LW Max Jones and D Jacob Larsson and Jaycob Megna to San Diego (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Named Joel Quenneville coach.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed executive vice president/general manager Ray Shero multi-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Jay Bouwmeester to a one-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Matt Register from a professional tryout.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Joe Pendeza and D Scott Savage to one-year contracts.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Signed M Gabi.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced the retirement of M Joanna Lohman.

COLLEGE

KANSAS — Junior F Dedric Lawson will enter the NBA draft.

PURDUE — Junior G Carsen Edwards will enter the NBA draft.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.