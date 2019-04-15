Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Matt Magill to Rochester (IL) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed LHP Wade LeBlanc on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Erik Swanson from Tacoma (PCL). Traded C David Freitas to Milwaukee for RHP Sal Biasi.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Luke Walton coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed DT Kyle Love to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Isaiah Irving and DE Roy Robertson-Harris.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WRs Marcus Johnson and Chester Rogers and S Matthias Farley.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed S Blake Countess, DE Morgan Fox, DBs Dominique Hatfield and Kevin Peterson and WRs KhaDarel Hodge and JoJo Natson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Anthony Harris, OT Rashod Hill, QB Sean Mannion and WR Jordan Taylor.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with G Filip Larsson on a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Fired Hartford (AHL) coach Keith McCambridge. Declined to exercise the 2019-20 contract option on Hartford assistant coach Joe Mormina.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Named Alain Vigneault coach.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton F Patrick McGrath three games for an illegal check to the head of opponent in an April 13 game against Bridgeport.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named James McDonald account executive/tickets and memberships.

COLLEGE

GONZAGA — Junior F Rui Hachimura declared for the NBA draft.

HOFSTRA — Named Liz Kobak assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach.

LOUISVILLE — Announced freshmen women’s basketball G Elizabeth Balogun and F Elizabeth Dixon are transferring from Georgia Tech and sophomore F Kianna Smith is transferring from California.

VIRGINIA — Junior G Ty Jerome declared for the NBA draft.

