Monday’s Sports Transactions

April 15, 2019 7:42 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Marcus Walden to Pawtucket (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent SS Francisco Lindor to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment. Activated 2B Jason Kipnis from the 10-day IL. Designated INF Brad Miller.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed LHP Tyler Skaggs on 10-day IL, retroactive to April 13. Optioned 3B Taylor Ward to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHPs Jaime Barria and John Curtiss from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Matt Magill to Rochester (IL) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed LHP Wade LeBlanc on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Erik Swanson from Tacoma (PCL). Traded C David Freitas to Milwaukee for RHP Sal Biasi.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned INF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract and INF Eric Sogard. Transferred LHP Ryan Borucki to the 60-day IL.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of C Drew Butera from Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled OF Noel Cuevas from Albuquerque. Reinstated RHP Antonio Senzatela from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Yency Almonte and OF Yonathan Daza to Albuquerque. Placed C Chris Iannetta on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Clayton Kershaw from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jaime Schultz to Oklahoma City (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Drew Gagnon from Syracuse (IL). Optioned INF Luis Guillorme to Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP David Robertson on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Drew Anderson from Lehigh Valley (IL).

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Wagner Gomez.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released SS Manny Cruz.

LAKE ERIE CRSHERS — Signed INF Aaron Hill to a contract extension.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHPs Joe Mortillaro, Andrew Vernon and Alex Rivera.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Luke Walton coach.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed DT Kyle Love to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Isaiah Irving and DE Roy Robertson-Harris.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed K Sam Ficken off waivers from Seattle.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WRs Marcus Johnson and Chester Rogers and S Matthias Farley.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed S Blake Countess, DE Morgan Fox, DBs Dominique Hatfield and Kevin Peterson and WRs KhaDarel Hodge and JoJo Natson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Anthony Harris, OT Rashod Hill, QB Sean Mannion and WR Jordan Taylor.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Resigned WR Russell Shepard.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Re-signed WR Mitchell Ateman, K Daniel Carlson and OT Justin Murray.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Reinstated DL Cedric Thornton from the reserve/retired list. Signed DB Greg Mabin.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Toronto F Nazem Kadri for the remainder of the first round for cross-checking Boston F Jake DeBrusk in the head.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Jacob Bryson to a three-year entry level contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with G Filip Larsson on a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Fired Hartford (AHL) coach Keith McCambridge. Declined to exercise the 2019-20 contract option on Hartford assistant coach Joe Mormina.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Named Alain Vigneault coach.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton F Patrick McGrath three games for an illegal check to the head of opponent in an April 13 game against Bridgeport.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed F Jarid Lukosevicius to an amateur tryout for the remainder of this season along with a two-year contract through the 2020-21 season.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville’s Garet Hunt five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in an April 13 game at Florida.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Announced F Brad McClure was returned to the gteam from Texas (AHL).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named James McDonald account executive/tickets and memberships.

COLLEGE

DUKE — Freshman F Zion Williamson declared for the NBA draft.

GONZAGA — Junior F Rui Hachimura declared for the NBA draft.

HOFSTRA — Named Liz Kobak assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach.

LOUISVILLE — Announced freshmen women’s basketball G Elizabeth Balogun and F Elizabeth Dixon are transferring from Georgia Tech and sophomore F Kianna Smith is transferring from California.

TEMPLE — Named Jason Ivey director of player development for men’s basketball.

TENNESSEE — Named Jon Harper and Jennifer Sullivan women’s assistant basketball coaches.

VIRGINIA — Junior G Ty Jerome and sophomore G De’Andre Hunter have declared for the NBA draft.

