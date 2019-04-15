Monday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Marcus Walden to Pawtucket (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent SS Francisco Lindor to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment. Activated 2B Jason Kipnis from the 10-day IL. Designated INF Brad Miller.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed LHP Tyler Skaggs on 10-day IL, retroactive to April 13. Optioned 3B Taylor Ward to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHPs Jaime Barria and John Curtiss from Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Matt Magill to Rochester (IL) for a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed LHP Wade LeBlanc on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Erik Swanson from Tacoma (PCL). Traded C David Freitas to Milwaukee for RHP Sal Biasi.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned INF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract and INF Eric Sogard. Transferred LHP Ryan Borucki to the 60-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of C Drew Butera from Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled OF Noel Cuevas from Albuquerque. Reinstated RHP Antonio Senzatela from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Yency Almonte and OF Yonathan Daza to Albuquerque. Placed C Chris Iannetta on the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Clayton Kershaw from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jaime Schultz to Oklahoma City (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Drew Gagnon from Syracuse (IL). Optioned INF Luis Guillorme to Syracuse.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP David Robertson on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Drew Anderson from Lehigh Valley (IL).
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Wagner Gomez.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released SS Manny Cruz.
LAKE ERIE CRSHERS — Signed INF Aaron Hill to a contract extension.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHPs Joe Mortillaro, Andrew Vernon and Alex Rivera.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Luke Walton coach.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed DT Kyle Love to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Isaiah Irving and DE Roy Robertson-Harris.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed K Sam Ficken off waivers from Seattle.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WRs Marcus Johnson and Chester Rogers and S Matthias Farley.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed S Blake Countess, DE Morgan Fox, DBs Dominique Hatfield and Kevin Peterson and WRs KhaDarel Hodge and JoJo Natson.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Anthony Harris, OT Rashod Hill, QB Sean Mannion and WR Jordan Taylor.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Resigned WR Russell Shepard.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Re-signed WR Mitchell Ateman, K Daniel Carlson and OT Justin Murray.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Reinstated DL Cedric Thornton from the reserve/retired list. Signed DB Greg Mabin.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Toronto F Nazem Kadri for the remainder of the first round for cross-checking Boston F Jake DeBrusk in the head.
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Jacob Bryson to a three-year entry level contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with G Filip Larsson on a three-year, entry-level contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Fired Hartford (AHL) coach Keith McCambridge. Declined to exercise the 2019-20 contract option on Hartford assistant coach Joe Mormina.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Named Alain Vigneault coach.
AHL — Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton F Patrick McGrath three games for an illegal check to the head of opponent in an April 13 game against Bridgeport.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed F Jarid Lukosevicius to an amateur tryout for the remainder of this season along with a two-year contract through the 2020-21 season.
ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville’s Garet Hunt five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in an April 13 game at Florida.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Announced F Brad McClure was returned to the gteam from Texas (AHL).
WORCESTER RAILERS — Named James McDonald account executive/tickets and memberships.
DUKE — Freshman F Zion Williamson declared for the NBA draft.
GONZAGA — Junior F Rui Hachimura declared for the NBA draft.
HOFSTRA — Named Liz Kobak assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach.
LOUISVILLE — Announced freshmen women’s basketball G Elizabeth Balogun and F Elizabeth Dixon are transferring from Georgia Tech and sophomore F Kianna Smith is transferring from California.
TEMPLE — Named Jason Ivey director of player development for men’s basketball.
TENNESSEE — Named Jon Harper and Jennifer Sullivan women’s assistant basketball coaches.
VIRGINIA — Junior G Ty Jerome and sophomore G De’Andre Hunter have declared for the NBA draft.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.