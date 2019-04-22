Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

April 22, 2019 3:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF Cedric Mullins to Norfolk (IL). Designated RHP Josh Lucas for assignment. Selected the contract of INF Stevie Wilkerson from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned RHP Erasmo Ramirez outright to Pawtucket (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released LHP Gio González from his minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Touki Toussaint to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett.

Advertisement

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent LHP Mike Montgomery to Tennessee (SL) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday, April 19, 2019. Recalled INF/OF Drew Robinson from Memphis (PCL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB T.J. Yeldon to a two-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OL Evan Boehm.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Josh Stangby.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled Fs Klim Kostin, Jordan Nolan and Austin Poganski and D Chris Butler, Niko Mikkola, Mitch Reinke and Jake Walman from San Antonio (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY — Named Liam Manning director of coaching for the Academy.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Aidan Abolfazli assistant men’s soccer coach.

THE CITADEL — Named Kevin Weston outside linebackers coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.