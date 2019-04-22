Monday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF Cedric Mullins to Norfolk (IL). Designated RHP Josh Lucas for assignment. Selected the contract of INF Stevie Wilkerson from Norfolk.
BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned RHP Erasmo Ramirez outright to Pawtucket (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Released LHP Gio González from his minor league contract.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Touki Toussaint to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett.
CHICAGO CUBS — Sent LHP Mike Montgomery to Tennessee (SL) for a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday, April 19, 2019. Recalled INF/OF Drew Robinson from Memphis (PCL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB T.J. Yeldon to a two-year contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OL Evan Boehm.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Josh Stangby.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled Fs Klim Kostin, Jordan Nolan and Austin Poganski and D Chris Butler, Niko Mikkola, Mitch Reinke and Jake Walman from San Antonio (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY — Named Liam Manning director of coaching for the Academy.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Aidan Abolfazli assistant men’s soccer coach.
THE CITADEL — Named Kevin Weston outside linebackers coach.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.