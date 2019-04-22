Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF Cedric Mullins to Norfolk (IL). Designated RHP Josh Lucas for assignment. Selected the contract of INF Stevie Wilkerson from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned RHP Erasmo Ramirez outright to Pawtucket (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released LHP Gio González from his minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Touki Toussaint to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett.

Advertisement

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent LHP Mike Montgomery to Tennessee (SL) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday, April 19, 2019. Recalled INF/OF Drew Robinson from Memphis (PCL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB T.J. Yeldon to a two-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OL Evan Boehm.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Josh Stangby.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled Fs Klim Kostin, Jordan Nolan and Austin Poganski and D Chris Butler, Niko Mikkola, Mitch Reinke and Jake Walman from San Antonio (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY — Named Liam Manning director of coaching for the Academy.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Aidan Abolfazli assistant men’s soccer coach.

THE CITADEL — Named Kevin Weston outside linebackers coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.