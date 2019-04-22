Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF Cedric Mullins to Norfolk (IL). Designated RHP Josh Lucas for assignment. Selected the contract of INF Stevie Wilkerson from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned RHP Erasmo Ramirez outright to Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Eloy Jiménez on the bereavement list. Recalled OF Nicky Delmonico from Charlotte (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent LHP Gabriel Moya to Rochester (IL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released LHP Gio González from his minor league contract. Signed INF Brad Miller to a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Ryan Dull from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Ryan Buchter to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned C Nick Ciuffo to Durham (IL). Reinstated C Mike Zunino from paternity leave.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jimmie Sherfy to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Touki Toussaint to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent LHP Mike Montgomery to Tennessee (SL) for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Tyler Anderson from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Kyle Freeland on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 19.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Junior Guerra on the bereavement list. Optioned LHP Donnie Hart to San Antonio (PCL). Recalled RHPs Adrian Houser and Jake Petricka from San Antonio.

NEW YORK METS — Activated INF Todd Frazier from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Luis Guillorme from Syracuse (IL). Placed LHP Justin Wilson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 20. Optioned RHP Paul Sewald to Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned LHP Steven Brault to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated OF Gregory Polanco from the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 19. Recalled INF/OF Drew Robinson from Memphis (PCL).

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed C Daniel Herrera and RHP Cameron McVey.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Sam Bragg.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Acquired G Alexis Jones from Minnesota for G Odyssey Sims.

USA Basketball

USAB — Named Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce assistant men’s national team coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S J.J. Wilcox to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB T.J. Yeldon to a two-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DL Mike Purcell and Billy Winn and OL Jake Rodgers.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OL Evan Boehm to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Josh Stangby.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled Fs Klim Kostin, Jordan Nolan and Austin Poganski and D Chris Butler, Niko Mikkola, Mitch Reinke and Jake Walman from San Antonio (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Tulsa F Alex Kromm one game.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY — Named Liam Manning director of coaching for the Academy.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA TECH — Junior C James Banks declared for the NBA draft.

LIPSCOMB — Named Lauren Sumski women’s basketball coach.

NEBRASKA — Announced men’s graduate basketball G Haanif Cheatham has transferred from Florida Gulf Coast.

OHIO STATE — Named Jake Diebler men’s assistant basketball coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Aidan Abolfazli assistant men’s soccer coach.

TEMPLE — Sophomore men’s basketball G Tai Strickland is transferring from Wisconsin.

THE CITADEL — Named Kevin Weston outside linebackers coach.

VANDERBILT — Named James Strong assistant men’s basketball coach.

