Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

April 22, 2019 7:08 pm
 
3 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF Cedric Mullins to Norfolk (IL). Designated RHP Josh Lucas for assignment. Selected the contract of INF Stevie Wilkerson from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned RHP Erasmo Ramirez outright to Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Eloy Jiménez on the bereavement list. Recalled OF Nicky Delmonico from Charlotte (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent LHP Gabriel Moya to Rochester (IL) for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released LHP Gio González from his minor league contract. Signed INF Brad Miller to a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Ryan Dull from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Ryan Buchter to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned C Nick Ciuffo to Durham (IL). Reinstated C Mike Zunino from paternity leave.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jimmie Sherfy to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Touki Toussaint to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent LHP Mike Montgomery to Tennessee (SL) for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Tyler Anderson from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Kyle Freeland on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 19.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Junior Guerra on the bereavement list. Optioned LHP Donnie Hart to San Antonio (PCL). Recalled RHPs Adrian Houser and Jake Petricka from San Antonio.

NEW YORK METS — Activated INF Todd Frazier from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Luis Guillorme from Syracuse (IL). Placed LHP Justin Wilson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 20. Optioned RHP Paul Sewald to Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned LHP Steven Brault to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated OF Gregory Polanco from the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 19. Recalled INF/OF Drew Robinson from Memphis (PCL).

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed C Daniel Herrera and RHP Cameron McVey.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Sam Bragg.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Acquired G Alexis Jones from Minnesota for G Odyssey Sims.

USA Basketball

USAB — Named Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce assistant men’s national team coach.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S J.J. Wilcox to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB T.J. Yeldon to a two-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DL Mike Purcell and Billy Winn and OL Jake Rodgers.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OL Evan Boehm to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Josh Stangby.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled Fs Klim Kostin, Jordan Nolan and Austin Poganski and D Chris Butler, Niko Mikkola, Mitch Reinke and Jake Walman from San Antonio (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Tulsa F Alex Kromm one game.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY — Named Liam Manning director of coaching for the Academy.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA TECH — Junior C James Banks declared for the NBA draft.

LIPSCOMB — Named Lauren Sumski women’s basketball coach.

NEBRASKA — Announced men’s graduate basketball G Haanif Cheatham has transferred from Florida Gulf Coast.

OHIO STATE — Named Jake Diebler men’s assistant basketball coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Aidan Abolfazli assistant men’s soccer coach.

TEMPLE — Sophomore men’s basketball G Tai Strickland is transferring from Wisconsin.

THE CITADEL — Named Kevin Weston outside linebackers coach.

VANDERBILT — Named James Strong assistant men’s basketball coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.