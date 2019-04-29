Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Dylan Covey from Charlotte (IL).

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Michael Wacha from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Helsley to Memphis (PCL).

Frontier League

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHPs Ben Allison and Scott Firth.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Kaleb Fontenot.

Advertisement

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed C Jeremy Martinez.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHPs Trevor Charpie and Harrison Cooney.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived C Kyle Friend.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Micah Abernathy, FB Khari Blasingame, QB Jake Browning, WR Davion Davis, TE Brandon Dillon, WR Alexander Hollins, C John Keenoy, CB Nate Meadors, DT Tito Odenigbo and DE Anree Saint-Amour.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Josh Stewart.

GYMNASTICS

USA GYMNASTICS — Named Dr. Edward Nyman director of sports medicine and science.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic from Charlotte (AHL).

COLLEGE

TCU — Named Tony Benford men’s assistant basketball coach.

TEXAS TECH — Signed men’s basketball coach Chris Beard to contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.