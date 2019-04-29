Monday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Dylan Covey from Charlotte (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Michael Wacha from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Helsley to Memphis (PCL).
CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHPs Ben Allison and Scott Firth.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Kaleb Fontenot.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed C Jeremy Martinez.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHPs Trevor Charpie and Harrison Cooney.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived C Kyle Friend.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Micah Abernathy, FB Khari Blasingame, QB Jake Browning, WR Davion Davis, TE Brandon Dillon, WR Alexander Hollins, C John Keenoy, CB Nate Meadors, DT Tito Odenigbo and DE Anree Saint-Amour.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Josh Stewart.
USA GYMNASTICS — Named Dr. Edward Nyman director of sports medicine and science.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic from Charlotte (AHL).
TCU — Named Tony Benford men’s assistant basketball coach.
TEXAS TECH — Signed men’s basketball coach Chris Beard to contract extension through the 2024-25 season.
