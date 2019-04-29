Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

April 29, 2019 3:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Dylan Covey from Charlotte (IL).

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Michael Wacha from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Helsley to Memphis (PCL).

Frontier League

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHPs Ben Allison and Scott Firth.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Kaleb Fontenot.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed C Jeremy Martinez.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHPs Trevor Charpie and Harrison Cooney.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived C Kyle Friend.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Micah Abernathy, FB Khari Blasingame, QB Jake Browning, WR Davion Davis, TE Brandon Dillon, WR Alexander Hollins, C John Keenoy, CB Nate Meadors, DT Tito Odenigbo and DE Anree Saint-Amour.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Josh Stewart.

GYMNASTICS

USA GYMNASTICS — Named Dr. Edward Nyman director of sports medicine and science.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic from Charlotte (AHL).

COLLEGE

TCU — Named Tony Benford men’s assistant basketball coach.

TEXAS TECH — Signed men’s basketball coach Chris Beard to contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AFCEA NOVA Small Business Breakfast...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.