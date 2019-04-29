Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Monday’s Sports Transactions

April 29, 2019 5:17 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Yefry Ramirez from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Dylan Covey from Charlotte (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed 1B/OF Mark Canha on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Ryan Buchter from Las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled 1B Nate Lowe from Durham (IL). Optioned INF Christian Arroyo to Durham.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Kyle Freeland from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP DJ Johnson to Albuquerque (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Michael Wacha from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Helsley to Memphis (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Adrián Sanchez from Harrisburg (EL). Optioned RHP Erick Fedde to Harrisburg.

Frontier League

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHPs Ben Allison and Scott Firth.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Kaleb Fontenot.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed C Jeremy Martinez.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed Cs Jonah Dean-Hargroves and Jake Simpson; and RHPs Nick Duron, Heath Renz and Cody Thompson.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHPs Trevor Charpie and Harrison Cooney.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived C Kyle Friend.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Micah Abernathy; FB Khari Blasingame; QB Jake Browning; WRs Davion Davis and Alexander Hollins; TE Brandon Dillon; C John Keenoy; CB Nate Meadors; DT Tito Odenigbo and DE Anree Saint-Amour.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived NT Darius Kilgo.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Josh Stewart.

GYMNASTICS

USA GYMNASTICS — Named Dr. Edward Nyman director of sports medicine and science.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic and D Jake Bean from Charlotte (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Charle-Édouard D’Astous to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Named Tee Overman defensive coordinator, Brian Steiner special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach, James Daniels flyers coach, Christian Bryan wide receivers coach and Scott Horcher cornerbacks coach.

EMORY & HENRY — Named Ben Thompson men’s basketball coach.

TCU — Named Tony Benford men’s assistant basketball coach.

TEXAS TECH — Signed men’s basketball coach Chris Beard to contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

