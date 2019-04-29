Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Yefry Ramirez from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Dylan Covey from Charlotte (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Purchased the contract of RHP Andrew Bellatti from the Sugar Land Skeeters.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed 1B/OF Mark Canha on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Ryan Buchter from Las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled 1B Nate Lowe from Durham (IL). Optioned INF Christian Arroyo to Durham.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Kyle Freeland from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP DJ Johnson to Albuquerque (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Aaron Wilkerson on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Donnie Hart from San Antonio (PCL). Selected RHP Jay Jackson from San Antonio. Designated RHP Alex Wilson for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Michael Wacha from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Helsley to Memphis (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Derek Holland placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 28. Recalled LHP Ty Blach from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Adrián Sanchez from Harrisburg (EL). Optioned RHP Erick Fedde to Harrisburg.

Frontier League

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHPs Ben Allison and Scott Firth.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Kaleb Fontenot.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed C Jeremy Martinez.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed Cs Jonah Dean-Hargroves and Jake Simpson; and RHPs Nick Duron, Heath Renz and Cody Thompson.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHPs Trevor Charpie and Harrison Cooney.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Houston Rockets G Chris Paul $35,000 for aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with Drew Anderson, TE Drew Belcher, LB Dante Booker, DL Miles Brown, OL Tariq Cole, LB James Folston Jr., CB Ryan Pulley, WR A.J. Richardson, OL William Sweet, DL Immanuel Turner, RB Xavier Turner and TE Jerome Washington.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with S Parker Baldwin, WR Shawn Bane, LB Yurik Bethune, T Lanard Bonner, CB Rashard Causey, LB Tre’ Crawford, T Devon Johnson, WR Kahlil Lewis, LB Durrant Miles, LC Del’Shawn Phillips, T Jaelin Robinson, CB Jayson Stanley, LS Kyle Vasey, WR CJ Worton and WR Olamide Zaccheaus.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived C Kyle Friend.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released G Nico Siragusa and S Jason Thompson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Micah Abernathy; FB Khari Blasingame; QB Jake Browning; WRs Davion Davis and Alexander Hollins; TE Brandon Dillon; C John Keenoy; CB Nate Meadors; DT Tito Odenigbo and DE Anree Saint-Amour.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded TE Jacob Hollister to the Seattle Seahawks.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived WR Steven Dunbar Jr., DB Godwin Igwebuike, CB Tarvarus McFadden, LB James Onwualu, WR Jordan Smallwood, P Justin Vogel and S Terrell Williams Jr.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — K Sebastian Janikowski announced his retirement.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived K Phillip Andersen, LB Riley Bullough, QB Joe Callahan, DE Hunter Dimick, P Hayden Hunt and DE Nick Thurman.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived NT Darius Kilgo.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released LB Caleb Bailey, LB DJ Calhoun, DB Justin Gibbons, DL Evan Gill, DL James Hearns, WR Anthony Mahoungou, DL Damani Mosby, OL Brandon Smith and DB Jalen Spencer. Announced the retirement of DB Johnny Adams, WR Peter Berryman and OL Curtis Krahn.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Josh Stewart, DB Christian Boutte and DB Mike Jones.

GYMNASTICS

USA GYMNASTICS — Named Dr. Edward Nyman director of sports medicine and science.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic and D Jake Bean from Charlotte (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Charle-Édouard D’Astous to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Named Tee Overman defensive coordinator, Brian Steiner special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach, James Daniels flyers coach, Christian Bryan wide receivers coach and Scott Horcher cornerbacks coach.

EMORY & HENRY — Named Ben Thompson men’s basketball coach.

TCU — Named Tony Benford men’s assistant basketball coach.

TEXAS TECH — Signed men’s basketball coach Chris Beard to contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

