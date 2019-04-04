Listen Live Sports

Montana State names Danny Sprinkle as new basketball coach

April 4, 2019 8:19 pm
 
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Former Montana State guard Danny Sprinkle will be the Bobcats’ new head coach.

Sprinkle, an assistant at Cal State Fullerton, replaces Brian Fish, whose contract was not renewed after Montana State went 65-92 over the past five seasons.

Sprinkle graduated from Helena High School and played for the Bobcats from 1995 to 1999. He was a freshman in 1996 when he scored 30 points to help the Bobcats win the Big Sky Tournament and earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament, the last time they were there.

Sprinkle was an assistant coach at Cal State Northridge from 2000 to 2006 then an assistant at Montana State for the next two years before returning to Cal State Northridge. He became an assistant at Cal State Fullerton in 2013.

