Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Morant, Williamson among finalists for John R. Wooden Award

April 3, 2019 9:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Duke teammates RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson are among the 10 players named to the John R. Wooden Award All American team, representing the top vote-getters to earn college basketball’s player of the year honor.

Others on the team announced Wednesday are: Brandon Clarke of Gonzaga, Carsen Edwards of Purdue, Rui Hachimura of Gonzaga, Markus Howard of Marquette, De’Andre Hunter of Virginia, Ja Morant of Murray State, Grant Williams of Tennessee and Cassius Winston of Michigan State.

Barrett, Morant, Williams, Williamson and Winston have been invited to Los Angeles for the Wooden Award presentation at the College Basketball Awards on April 12.

Hunter and Winston will be playing with their teams in the Final Four this weekend.

Advertisement

Voting took place from March 18-25, which included the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Fans also voted online.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.