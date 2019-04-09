Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Murray, Bosa among 23 prospects to attend NFL draft

April 9, 2019 10:21 pm
 
Kyler Murray and Nick Bosa are among the 23 prospects who plan to attend the NFL draft this month in Nashville, Tennessee.

Murray, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Oklahoma, could be selected No. 1 overall by the Arizona Cardinals. Bosa, a defensive end from Ohio State, also is expected to be a top-three pick.

Other players scheduled to attend include Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen, Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, LSU linebacker Devin White, LSU cornerback Greedy Williams and Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

The draft begins with the first round on April 25. The second and third rounds are April 26, and the event concludes with rounds 4-7 on April 27.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

