Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nani converts late penalty, Orlando City beats Rapids 4-3

April 6, 2019 10:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nani converted a late penalty and finished with two goals and one assist on Saturday night to help Orlando City beat the Colorado Rapids 4-3.

Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard guessed the wrong way and Nani finished into the right corner to cap the scoring in the 89th minute. The Rapids’ Axel Sjoberg conceded the penalty with a hand ball in the area.

Chris Mueller tied it at 3 in the 81st minute for Orlando City (2-2-2), settling a pass from Tesho Akindele and finishing with his left foot into the right corner.

Kei Kamara gave Colorado a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute, slotting a half volley home for his 115th MLS goal, moving him past Ante Razov for fifth place on the all-time goals list.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Nani answered in the 31st minute with his first MLS goal and Akindele made it 2-1 for Orlando City two minutes later.

Nicolas Mezquida scored in the 61st minute and Cole Bassett added another in the 71st to give the Rapids (0-4-2) a 3-2 lead.

The match was delayed an hour at halftime due to inclement weather.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsman works on his UAS pre-flight

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.