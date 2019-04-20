Nani’s late goal lifts Orlando City over Whitecaps 1-0.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luís Carlos “Nani” Almeida da Cunha scored in the closing minutes to help Orlando City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Saturday.

Sacha Kljestan came on for Will Johnson in the 76th minute and first-timed a cross by Ruan Carlos Gomes Costa da Silva that deflected off Nani in the 88th.

Orlando City (3-3-2) outshot Vancouver (1-5-2) 16-6 and had 60.6% possession.

Zac MacMath made his debut, starting in place of Maxime Crépeau (rest) with the Whitecaps and had three saves, including stops in the 47th and 60th minutes.

Brian Rowe, who signed with Orlando City in the offseason after starting 10 games for Vancouver in 2018, had two saves in his second shutout of the season.

