NASCAR Xfinity – 32nd Annual ToyotaCare 250 Results

Friday At Richmond Raceway Richmond, Va.

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 250.

2. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, 250.

3. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250.

4. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 250.

5. (13) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 250.

6. (10) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 250.

7. (11) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 250.

8. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 250.

9. (1) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 250.

10. (14) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 250.

11. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 250.

12. (27) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 250.

13. (6) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 250.

14. (38) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 250.

15. (33) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, 250.

16. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 250.

17. (17) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 250.

18. (32) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 250.

19. (20) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 250.

20. (34) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 250.

21. (19) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 250.

22. (12) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 249.

23. (28) Joey Gase, Toyota, 249.

24. (23) Tyler Matthews, Chevrolet, 248.

25. (21) Donald Theetge, Chevrolet, 247.

26. (24) Colin Garrett, Toyota, 247.

27. (26) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 246.

28. (29) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 245.

29. (22) David Starr, Chevrolet, 245.

30. (30) BJ McLeod, Toyota, 245.

31. (35) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 243.

32. (36) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 237.

33. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, Engine, 175.

34. (25) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Brakes, 119.

35. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, Engine, 112.

36. (16) Mason Diaz, Chevrolet, Engine, 63.

37. (37) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Vibration, 15.

38. (31) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Engine, 10.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 90.519 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 4 Mins, 17 Secs. Margin of Victory: 2.639 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 44 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R. Herbst 1;C. Custer 2-19;J. Allgaier 20-36;C. Bell 37-67;M. Annett 68-69;C. Bell 70;J. Allgaier 71-139;C. Custer 140-223;A. Cindric 224-230;C. Custer 231-250.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Cole Custer 3 times for 122 laps; Justin Allgaier 2 times for 86 laps; Christopher Bell 2 times for 32 laps; Austin Cindric 1 time for 7 laps; Michael Annett 1 time for 2 laps; Riley Herbst 1 time for 1 lap.

