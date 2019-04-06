NASCAR Xfinity Alsco 300 Lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race Saturday At Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Car number in parentheses)

1. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 126.503 mph.

2. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 125.782.

3. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 125.732.

4. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 125.708.

5. (18) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 125.609.

6. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 125.395.

7. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 124.784.

8. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 124.743.

9. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 124.622.

10. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 124.565.

11. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 124.291.

12. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 124.218.

13. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 123.873.

14. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 123.849.

15. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 123.340.

16. (8) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 123.269.

17. (90) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 122.961.

18. (42) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 122.858.

19. (08) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 122.458.

20. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 121.968.

21. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 121.929.

22. (86) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 121.921.

23. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 120.793.

24. (17) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 120.558.

25. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 120.535.

26. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 120.361.

27. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, 119.850.

28. (99) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 119.798.

29. (93) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 119.373.

30. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 118.855.

31. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 118.532.

32. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 114.562.

33. (89) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, 113.984.

34. (74) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, owner points.

35. (13) John Jackson, Toyota, owner points.

36. (01) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, no speed.

37. (38) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, no speed.

