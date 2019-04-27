NASCAR Xfinity-MoneyLion 300 Results

Saturday Talladega Superspeedway Talledega, Ala.

1. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 113.

2. (8) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 113.

3. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 113.

4. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 113.

5. (17) Austin Cindric, Ford, 113.

6. (15) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 113.

7. (5) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 113.

8. (16) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 113.

9. (22) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 113.

10. (18) Chris Cockrum, Chevrolet, 113.

11. (14) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 113.

12. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 113.

13. (6) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 113.

14. (28) David Starr, Chevrolet, 113.

15. (32) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 113.

16. (4) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 113.

17. (26) Matt Mills, Toyota, 113.

18. (13) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 113.

19. (29) Vinnie Miller, Toyota, 113.

20. (35) Max Tullman, Toyota, 113.

21. (34) Cody Ware, Toyota, 113.

22. (25) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 113.

23. (31) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 111.

24. (20) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 111.

25. (24) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 111.

26. (7) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, Accident, 110.

27. (30) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, Accident, 108.

28. (11) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, Accident, 108.

29. (19) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Accident, 108.

30. (3) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, Gear Cooler, 105.

31. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, Accident, 95.

32. (12) Cole Custer, Ford, Accident, 94.

33. (23) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Transmisson, 86.

34. (36) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, Accident, 65.

35. (21) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Engine, 52.

36. (37) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Gear, 36.

37. (27) Joey Gase, Toyota, Engine, 35.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 126.976 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 22 Mins, 2 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.127 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 34 laps.

Lead Changes: 16 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M. Annett 0;T. Reddick 1-6;R. Chastain 7-10;T. Reddick 11-27;J. Allgaier 28-31;N. Gragson ‥ 32-50;J. Allgaier 51-52;J. Clements 53;R. Chastain 54-56;B. Jones 57;M. Annett 58-67;D. Starr 68-70;C. Bell 71-84;J. Allgaier 85-91;C. Briscoe ‥ 92-100;C. Bell 101-102;T. Reddick 103-113.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Tyler Reddick 3 times for 34 laps; Noah Gragson ‥ 1 time for 19 laps; Christopher Bell 2 times for 16 laps; Justin Allgaier 3 times for 13 laps; Michael Annett 1 time for 10 laps; Chase Briscoe ‥ 1 time for 9 laps; Ross Chastain 2 times for 7 laps; David Starr 1 time for 3 laps; Brandon Jones 1 time for 1 lap; Jeremy Clements 1 time for 1 lap.

