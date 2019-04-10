NASCAR XFINITY Schedule and standings

Saturday, Feb. 16 — NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Michael Annett)

Saturday, Feb. 23 — Rinnai 250, Hampton, Ga. (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, March 2 — Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, March 9 — iK9 Service Dog 200, Avondale, Ariz. (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, March 16 — Production Alliance Group 300, Fontana, Calif. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, March 30 — My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, April 6 — Alsco 300, Bristol, Tenn. (Christopher Bell)

Friday, April 12 — ToyotaCare 250, Richmond, Va.

Saturday, April 27 — MoneyLion 300, Talladega, Ala.

Saturday, May 4 — NXS race, Dover, Del.

Saturday, May 25 — Alsco 300, Concord, N.C.

Saturday, June 1 — Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa.

Saturday, June 8 — LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich.

Sunday, June 16 — NXS race, Newton, Iowa

Saturday, June 29 — Camping World 300, Joliet, Ill.

Friday, July 5 — Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Friday, July 12 — Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky.

Saturday, July 20 — Lake Region 200, Loudon, N.H.

Saturday, July 27 — U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa

Saturday, Aug. 3 — Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Saturday, Aug. 10 — B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Friday, Aug. 16 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Saturday, Aug. 24 — NXS race, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Saturday, Aug. 31 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.

Saturday, Sept. 7 — Indiana 250, Indianapolis

Saturday, Sept. 14 — D.C. Solar 300, Las Vegas

Friday, Sept. 20 — GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Saturday, Sept. 28 — Drive for the Cure 200, Concord, N.C.

Saturday, Oct. 5 — NXS race, Dover, Del.

Saturday, Oct. 19 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Saturday, Nov. 2 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday, Nov. 9 — NXS race, Avondale, Ariz.

Saturday, Nov. 16 — Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders Through April 6

1. Tyler Reddick, 321

2. Christopher Bell, 308

3. Cole Custer, 275

4. Austin Cindric, 251

5. Michael Annett, 238

6. Justin Allgaier, 231

7. Brandon Jones, 220

8. Chase Briscoe, 220

9. John Hunter Nemechek, 219

10. Noah Gragson, 219

11. Ryan Sieg, 215

12. Justin Haley, 209

13. Ross Chastain, 169

14. Brandon Brown, 141

15. Gray Gaudling, 129

16. Jeremy Clements, 124

17. Ray Black Jr., 109

18. Garrett Smithley, 106

19. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 105

20. Josh Williams, 105

