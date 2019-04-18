National Arena League Glance

|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|54
|22
|New York
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|52
|41
|Orlando
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|42
|40
|Columbus
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|40
|42
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|41
|52
|Massachusetts
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|22
|54
Jacksonville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Massachusetts at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 7 p.m.
New York at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 8:30 p.m.
