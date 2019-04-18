National Arena League Glance

W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 54 22 New York 1 0 0 1.000 52 41 Orlando 1 0 0 1.000 42 40 Columbus 0 1 0 .000 40 42 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 41 52 Massachusetts 0 1 0 .000 22 54

Friday’s Game

Jacksonville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Massachusetts at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

New York at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Orlando at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.