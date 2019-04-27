National Arena League Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|104
|44
|New York
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|122
|72
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|89
|76
|Orlando
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|73
|110
|Columbus
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|64
|90
|Massachusetts
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|44
|104
|Saturday’s Game
Orlando at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.
New York at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Massachusetts at Carolina, 7 p.m.
