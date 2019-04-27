Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Arena League Glance

April 27, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 104 44
New York 2 0 0 1.000 122 72
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 89 76
Orlando 1 1 0 .500 73 110
Columbus 0 2 0 .000 64 90
Massachusetts 0 2 0 .000 44 104
Saturday’s Game

Orlando at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

New York at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 8:30 p.m.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Saturday, May 11

Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.