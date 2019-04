National Arena League Glance

By The Associated Press

W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 54 22 New York 1 0 0 1.000 52 41 Orlando 1 0 0 1.000 42 40 Columbus 0 1 0 .000 40 42 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 41 52 Massachusetts 0 1 0 .000 22 54

Saturday’s Games

New York 52, Jacksonville 41

Orlando 42, Columbus 40

Carolina 54, Massachusetts 22

Friday, April 19

Jacksonville at Columbus

Saturday, April 20

Massachusetts at Carolina

Orlando at New York

