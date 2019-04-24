Listen Live Sports

National champion Baylor women set for White House visit

April 24, 2019 4:55 pm
 
WACO, Texas (AP) — National champion Baylor has accepted an invitation to visit the White House next week.

The school said Wednesday that coach Kim Mulkey and the Lady Bears are scheduled to be in Washington on Monday to celebrate their third national championship. They are expected to visit with President Donald Trump.

Mulkey and her team also visited the White House after the previous national titles, meeting with President George W. Bush in 2005 and President Barack Obama in 2012.

Baylor beat Notre Dame 82-81 on April 7.

