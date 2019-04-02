National Invitation Tournament Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Tuesday, March 19
UNC-Greensboro 84, Campbell 69
Lipscomb 89, Davidson 81
N.C. State 84, Hofstra 78
Indiana 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 72
Clemson 75, Wright State 69
Memphis 74, San Diego 60
Arkansas 84, Providence 72
Texas 79, South Dakota State 73
Creighton 70, Loyola of Chicago 61
Colorado 78, Dayton 73
Wichita State 76, Furman 70
Harvard 71, Georgetown 68
Norfolk State 80, Alabama 79, OT
Xavier 78, Toledo 64
TCU 82, Sam Houston State 69
Nebraska 80, Butler 76
|Second Round
|Friday, March 22
Creighton 79, Memphis 67
Indiana 63, Arkansas 60
Lipscomb 86, UNC-Greensboro 69
Wichita State 63, Clemson 55
Texas 78, Xavier 76, OT
N.C. State 78, Harvard 77
TCU 88, Nebraska 72
Colorado 76, Norfolk State 60
|Quarterfinals
|Tuesday, March 26
Wichita State 73, Indiana 63
TCU 71, Creighton 58
Lipscomb 94, N.C. State 93
Texas 68, Colorado 55
|Semifinals
|At Madison Square Garden
|New York
|Tuesday, April 2
Lipscomb 71, Wichita State 64
Texas 58, TCU 44
|Championship
|At Madison Square Garden
|New York
|Thursday, April 4
Lipscomb (29-7) vs. Texas (20-16), 7 p.m.
