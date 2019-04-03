Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

April 3, 2019 10:02 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 4 0 1.000
New York 4 1 .800 ½
Miami 2 4 .333 3
Atlanta 1 3 .250 3
Washington 1 3 .250 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 5 1 .833
St. Louis 2 3 .400
Pittsburgh 1 2 .333
Chicago 1 3 .250 3
Cincinnati 1 3 .250 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 2 .667
Arizona 3 3 .500 1
San Diego 3 3 .500 1
Colorado 2 4 .333 2
San Francisco 2 4 .333 2

___

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 8, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 0

Arizona 8, San Diego 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 5

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Margevicius 0-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

