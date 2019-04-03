East Division W L Pct GB New York 4 1 .800 — Philadelphia 4 1 .800 — Washington 2 3 .400 2 Miami 2 4 .333 2½ Atlanta 1 3 .250 2½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 6 1 .857 — St. Louis 2 3 .400 3 Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 3 Chicago 1 3 .250 3½ Cincinnati 1 4 .200 4 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 4 2 .667 — Arizona 3 3 .500 1 San Diego 3 3 .500 1 Colorado 3 4 .429 1½ San Francisco 2 4 .333 2

___

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 8, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 0

Arizona 8, San Diego 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 5

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0

Washington 9, Philadelphia 8

Colorado 1, Tampa Bay 0, 11 innings

Arizona at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at St. Louis, ppd.

Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

