|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Miami
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|San Diego
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Colorado
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|San Francisco
|2
|4
|.333
|2
___
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 8, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5
Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 0
Arizona 8, San Diego 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 5
Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0
Washington 9, Philadelphia 8
Colorado 1, Tampa Bay 0, 11 innings
San Diego 4, Arizona 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, ppd.
Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
