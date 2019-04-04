|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|New York
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Washington
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Miami
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|St. Louis
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Chicago
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|San Diego
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Colorado
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|San Francisco
|2
|5
|.286
|3
Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0
Washington 9, Philadelphia 8
Colorado 1, Tampa Bay 0, 11 innings
San Diego 4, Arizona 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 3
San Diego at St. Louis, ppd.
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 1-0) at Colorado (Anderson 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Margevicius 0-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 4:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 1-0), 4:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 0-1) at Arizona (Godley 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 1-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
