East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 4 1 .800 — New York 5 2 .714 — Washington 3 3 .500 1½ Atlanta 2 3 .400 2 Miami 2 5 .286 3 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 6 1 .857 — St. Louis 3 3 .500 2½ Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 3½ Chicago 1 4 .200 4 Cincinnati 1 4 .200 4 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 5 2 .714 — San Diego 4 3 .571 1 Arizona 3 4 .429 2 Colorado 3 4 .429 2 San Francisco 2 5 .286 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0

Washington 9, Philadelphia 8

Colorado 1, Tampa Bay 0, 11 innings

Advertisement

San Diego 4, Arizona 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 3

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at St. Louis, ppd.

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 1-0) at Colorado (Anderson 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Margevicius 0-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 1-0), 4:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 0-1) at Arizona (Godley 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 1-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.