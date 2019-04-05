Listen Live Sports

National League

April 5, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 4 1 .800
New York 5 2 .714
Atlanta 4 3 .571 1
Washington 3 3 .500
Miami 2 6 .250
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 6 1 .857
Pittsburgh 3 3 .500
St. Louis 3 4 .429 3
Chicago 1 5 .167
Cincinnati 1 6 .143 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 6 2 .750
San Diego 5 3 .625 1
Arizona 3 4 .429
Colorado 3 5 .375 3
San Francisco 2 6 .250 4

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at St. Louis, ppd.

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 9, Chicago Cubs 4

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 6

San Diego 5, St. Louis 3

Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 2

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 4, Miami 0

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Corbin 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-0), 2:05 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 0-0) at St. Louis (Wacha 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-1), 7:20 p.m.

Boston (Price 0-1) at Arizona (Weaver 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:37 p.m.

