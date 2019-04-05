|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|New York
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Washington
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Miami
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|St. Louis
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Chicago
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
|Cincinnati
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|San Diego
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Arizona
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Colorado
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|San Francisco
|2
|6
|.250
|4
San Diego at St. Louis, ppd.
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 9, Chicago Cubs 4
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 6
San Diego 5, St. Louis 3
Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia 10, Minnesota 4
Arizona 15, Boston 8
Atlanta 4, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-0), 2:05 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 0-0) at St. Louis (Wacha 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-1), 7:20 p.m.
Boston (Price 0-1) at Arizona (Weaver 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:37 p.m.
