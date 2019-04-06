East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 5 1 .833 — New York 6 2 .750 — Atlanta 4 3 .571 1½ Washington 3 4 .429 2½ Miami 2 6 .250 4 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 7 1 .875 — Pittsburgh 3 3 .500 3 St. Louis 3 4 .429 3½ Chicago 1 6 .143 5½ Cincinnati 1 6 .143 5½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 6 2 .750 — San Diego 5 3 .625 1 Arizona 4 4 .500 2 Colorado 3 5 .375 3 San Francisco 2 6 .250 4

___

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 6

San Diego 5, St. Louis 3

Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 10, Minnesota 4

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0

Arizona 15, Boston 8

Atlanta 4, Miami 0

Milwaukee 13, Chicago Cubs 10

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 5

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota (Berrios 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 0-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Archer 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Strahm 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-0) at Colorado (Bettis 0-1), 8:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

