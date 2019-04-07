Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

April 7, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 6 2 .750
Philadelphia 5 2 .714 ½
Atlanta 4 4 .500 2
Washington 3 4 .429
Miami 3 6 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 7 2 .778
Pittsburgh 4 3 .571 2
St. Louis 3 5 .375
Chicago 2 6 .250
Cincinnati 1 7 .125
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 7 2 .778
San Diego 6 3 .667 1
Arizona 5 4 .556 2
Colorado 3 6 .333 4
San Francisco 3 6 .333 4

___

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 6

San Diego 5, St. Louis 3

Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 10, Minnesota 4

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0

Arizona 15, Boston 8

Atlanta 4, Miami 0

Milwaukee 13, Chicago Cubs 10

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 5

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings

Minnesota 6, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 6, St. Louis 4

San Francisco 6, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago Cubs 14, Milwaukee 8

Miami 4, Atlanta 2

Arizona 5, Boston 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota (Berrios 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 0-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Archer 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Strahm 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-0) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Velazquez 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-0) at Colorado (Bettis 0-1), 8:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 1-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-2), 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

