|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Philadelphia
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Miami
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Pittsburgh
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|St. Louis
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Chicago
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|Cincinnati
|1
|7
|.125
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|San Diego
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Arizona
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Colorado
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|San Francisco
|3
|6
|.333
|4
___
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 6
San Diego 5, St. Louis 3
Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia 10, Minnesota 4
Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0
Arizona 15, Boston 8
Atlanta 4, Miami 0
Milwaukee 13, Chicago Cubs 10
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 5
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings
Minnesota 6, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 6, St. Louis 4
San Francisco 6, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago Cubs 14, Milwaukee 8
Miami 4, Atlanta 2
Arizona 5, Boston 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 2
Minnesota (Berrios 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 0-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Archer 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Strahm 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-0) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Velazquez 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-0) at Colorado (Bettis 0-1), 8:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 1-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-2), 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
