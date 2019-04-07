East Division W L Pct GB New York 6 2 .750 — Philadelphia 6 2 .750 — Atlanta 5 4 .556 1½ Washington 3 4 .429 2½ Miami 3 7 .300 4 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 7 2 .778 — Pittsburgh 5 3 .625 1½ St. Louis 3 5 .375 3½ Chicago 2 6 .250 4½ Cincinnati 1 8 .111 6 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 7 2 .778 — San Diego 6 3 .667 1 Arizona 5 4 .556 2 Colorado 3 6 .333 4 San Francisco 3 6 .333 4

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 5

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings

Minnesota 6, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 6, St. Louis 4

San Francisco 6, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago Cubs 14, Milwaukee 8

Miami 4, Atlanta 2

Arizona 5, Boston 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 5

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 1-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-2), 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

