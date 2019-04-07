|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Philadelphia
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Atlanta
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Miami
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|St. Louis
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Chicago
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|Cincinnati
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|San Diego
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Arizona
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Colorado
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|San Francisco
|3
|6
|.333
|4
___
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 5
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings
Minnesota 6, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 6, St. Louis 4
San Francisco 6, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago Cubs 14, Milwaukee 8
Miami 4, Atlanta 2
Arizona 5, Boston 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 2
Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1
Atlanta 4, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 5
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 1-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-2), 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
