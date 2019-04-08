East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 7 2 .778 — New York 6 3 .667 1 Atlanta 5 4 .556 2 Washington 4 5 .444 3 Miami 3 7 .300 4½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 8 2 .800 — Pittsburgh 5 4 .556 2½ St. Louis 4 5 .444 3½ Chicago 3 7 .300 5 Cincinnati 1 8 .111 6½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 8 2 .800 — San Diego 6 4 .600 2 Arizona 5 5 .500 3 Colorado 3 7 .300 5 San Francisco 3 7 .300 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1

Washington 12, N.Y. Mets 9

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 4, San Diego 1

Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0

Boston 1, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 6

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 4, Washington 3

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Urena 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-1), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Colorado (Marquez 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Minor 1-1) at Arizona (Greinke 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 2-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

