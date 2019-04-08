|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|New York
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Atlanta
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Miami
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|St. Louis
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Chicago
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|Cincinnati
|1
|8
|.111
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|San Diego
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Arizona
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Colorado
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|San Francisco
|3
|7
|.300
|5
___
Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1
Washington 12, N.Y. Mets 9
Atlanta 4, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 5
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2
St. Louis 4, San Diego 1
Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0
Boston 1, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 6
Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 4, Washington 3
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Miami (Urena 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-1), 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Colorado (Marquez 1-0), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Minor 1-1) at Arizona (Greinke 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 2-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
