The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

April 8, 2019 11:46 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 7 2 .778
New York 6 3 .667 1
Atlanta 6 4 .600
Washington 4 5 .444 3
Miami 3 7 .300
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 8 2 .800
Pittsburgh 5 4 .556
St. Louis 5 5 .500 3
Chicago 3 7 .300 5
Cincinnati 1 8 .111
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 8 3 .727
San Diego 6 4 .600
Arizona 5 5 .500
San Francisco 3 7 .300
Colorado 3 8 .273 5

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1

Washington 12, N.Y. Mets 9

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 4, San Diego 1

Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0

Boston 1, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 6

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 4, Washington 3

St. Louis 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Atlanta 8, Colorado 6

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Urena 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-1), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Colorado (Marquez 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Minor 1-1) at Arizona (Greinke 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 2-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

