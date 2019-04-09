Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

April 9, 2019 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 7 2 .778
New York 6 3 .667 1
Atlanta 6 4 .600
Washington 4 5 .444 3
Miami 3 7 .300
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 8 3 .727
Pittsburgh 5 4 .556 2
St. Louis 5 5 .500
Chicago 3 7 .300
Cincinnati 1 8 .111 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 8 3 .727
San Diego 7 4 .636 1
Arizona 5 5 .500
Colorado 3 8 .273 5
San Francisco 3 8 .273 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1

Washington 12, N.Y. Mets 9

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 4, San Diego 1

Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0

Boston 1, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 6

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 4, Washington 3

St. Louis 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Atlanta 8, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, San Francisco 5

L.A. Angels 5, Milwaukee 2

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Urena 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-1), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 1-0) at Colorado (Marquez 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Minor 1-1) at Arizona (Greinke 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 2-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Gausman 1-0) at Colorado (Anderson 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Margevicius 0-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Miami (Richards 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Lyles 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 0-1) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps’ Silent Drill Platoon visits San Francisco

Today in History

1983: Suicide bomber destroys US embassy in Beirut

Get our daily newsletter.