East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 7 2 .778 — New York 6 3 .667 1 Atlanta 6 4 .600 1½ Washington 4 5 .444 3 Miami 3 7 .300 4½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 8 3 .727 — Pittsburgh 5 4 .556 2 St. Louis 5 5 .500 2½ Chicago 3 7 .300 4½ Cincinnati 1 8 .111 6 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 8 3 .727 — San Diego 7 4 .636 1 Arizona 5 5 .500 2½ Colorado 3 8 .273 5 San Francisco 3 8 .273 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1

Washington 12, N.Y. Mets 9

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 4, San Diego 1

Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0

Boston 1, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 6

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 4, Washington 3

St. Louis 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Atlanta 8, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, San Francisco 5

L.A. Angels 5, Milwaukee 2

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Urena 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-1), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 1-0) at Colorado (Marquez 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Minor 1-1) at Arizona (Greinke 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 2-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Gausman 1-0) at Colorado (Anderson 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Margevicius 0-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Miami (Richards 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Lyles 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 0-1) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

