|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|New York
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Atlanta
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Miami
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|St. Louis
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Chicago
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
|Cincinnati
|2
|8
|.200
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|San Diego
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Arizona
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Colorado
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|San Francisco
|3
|8
|.273
|5
___
Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 4, Washington 3
St. Louis 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Atlanta 8, Colorado 6
San Diego 6, San Francisco 5
L.A. Angels 5, Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 14, Miami 0
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Gausman 1-0) at Colorado (Anderson 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Margevicius 0-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 1-1), 3:45 p.m.
Miami (Richards 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Lyles 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 0-1) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
