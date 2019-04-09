Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

April 9, 2019 11:52 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 7 3 .700
Atlanta 6 4 .600 1
New York 6 4 .600 1
Washington 5 5 .500 2
Miami 3 8 .273
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 8 3 .727
Pittsburgh 5 4 .556 2
St. Louis 6 5 .545 2
Chicago 3 7 .300
Cincinnati 2 8 .200
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 8 4 .667
San Diego 7 4 .636 ½
Arizona 5 5 .500 2
Colorado 3 8 .273
San Francisco 3 8 .273

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 4, Washington 3

St. Louis 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Atlanta 8, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, San Francisco 5

L.A. Angels 5, Milwaukee 2

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 14, Miami 0

Washington 10, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings

Minnesota 14, N.Y. Mets 8

St. Louis 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Gausman 1-0) at Colorado (Hoffman 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Margevicius 0-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Miami (Richards 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Lyles 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 0-1) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

