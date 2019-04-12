Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

April 12, 2019 4:57 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 8 4 .667
Philadelphia 7 4 .636 ½
Atlanta 7 5 .583 1
Washington 6 5 .545
Miami 3 10 .231
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 8 5 .615
St. Louis 8 5 .615
Pittsburgh 6 5 .545 1
Chicago 5 8 .385 3
Cincinnati 4 8 .333
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Diego 9 5 .643
Los Angeles 8 6 .571 1
Arizona 6 7 .462
San Francisco 5 9 .357 4
Colorado 3 10 .231

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Miami 0

St. Louis 11, L.A. Dodgers 7

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 7, Arizona 6

San Francisco 1, Colorado 0

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 1-0) at Washington (Sanchez 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-0) at Miami (Smith 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) vs. Cincinnati (Roark 0-0) at Monterrey, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Strahm 0-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Cincinnati at Monterrey, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

