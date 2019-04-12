|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Philadelphia
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Atlanta
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Washington
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Miami
|3
|10
|.231
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|St. Louis
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Pittsburgh
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Chicago
|5
|8
|.385
|3
|Cincinnati
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Los Angeles
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Arizona
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|San Francisco
|5
|9
|.357
|4
|Colorado
|3
|10
|.231
|5½
Cincinnati 5, Miami 0
St. Louis 11, L.A. Dodgers 7
N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 3
Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 7, Arizona 6
San Francisco 1, Colorado 0
Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 1-0) at Washington (Sanchez 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-0) at Miami (Smith 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) vs. Cincinnati (Roark 0-0) at Monterrey, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Strahm 0-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Cincinnati at Monterrey, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
