East Division W L Pct GB New York 9 4 .692 — Philadelphia 8 4 .667 ½ Washington 6 5 .545 2 Atlanta 7 6 .538 2 Miami 3 11 .214 6½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 8 5 .615 — St. Louis 8 5 .615 — Pittsburgh 6 5 .545 1 Chicago 5 8 .385 3 Cincinnati 4 8 .333 3½ West Division W L Pct GB San Diego 9 5 .643 — Los Angeles 8 6 .571 1 Arizona 6 7 .462 2½ San Francisco 5 9 .357 4 Colorado 3 10 .231 5½

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Miami 0

St. Louis 11, L.A. Dodgers 7

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 3

Advertisement

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 7, Arizona 6

San Francisco 1, Colorado 0

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1

Philadelphia 9, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 1-0) at Washington (Sanchez 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-0) at Miami (Smith 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) vs. Cincinnati (Roark 0-0) at Monterrey, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Strahm 0-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Cincinnati at Monterrey, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.