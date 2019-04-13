|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Philadelphia
|8
|4
|.667
|½
|Atlanta
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Washington
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Miami
|3
|11
|.214
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|St. Louis
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Pittsburgh
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Chicago
|5
|9
|.357
|4
|Cincinnati
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Arizona
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|San Francisco
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|Colorado
|3
|11
|.214
|6½
___
Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1
Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3, 10 innings
Philadelphia 9, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2
San Diego 2, Arizona 1
Milwaukee 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
San Francisco 3, Colorado 2, 18 innings
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Cincinnati at Monterrey, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-2) at Washington (Scherzer 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 1-1) at San Francisco (Holland 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 2-1) at Arizona (Greinke 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) vs. Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-1) at Monterrey, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
