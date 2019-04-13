East Division W L Pct GB New York 9 4 .692 — Philadelphia 8 4 .667 ½ Atlanta 7 6 .538 2 Washington 7 6 .538 2 Miami 3 11 .214 6½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 9 5 .643 — St. Louis 8 5 .615 ½ Pittsburgh 7 6 .538 1½ Chicago 5 9 .357 4 Cincinnati 4 8 .333 4 West Division W L Pct GB San Diego 10 5 .667 — Los Angeles 8 7 .533 2 Arizona 6 8 .429 3½ San Francisco 6 9 .400 4 Colorado 3 11 .214 6½

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 9, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2

San Diego 2, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

San Francisco 3, Colorado 2, 18 innings

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Cincinnati at Monterrey, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-2) at Washington (Scherzer 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 1-1) at San Francisco (Holland 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 2-1) at Arizona (Greinke 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) vs. Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-1) at Monterrey, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

